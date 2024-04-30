Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

