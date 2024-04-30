Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 156.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,957 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

