Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 6.6% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $427.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,303,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,698,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.12. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $315.11 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

