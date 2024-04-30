Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.31. 619,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.