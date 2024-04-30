Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

