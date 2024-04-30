Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,553,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,095.7% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 302,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 297,879 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.08. 981,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

