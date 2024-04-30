Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 9,434,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 41,602,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 168,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

