PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PhoneX Stock Performance
PXHI stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. PhoneX has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.94.
About PhoneX
