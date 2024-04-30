PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PhoneX Stock Performance

PXHI stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. PhoneX has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

