Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Declines By 17.6%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,432,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,739,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.4 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Performance
RNECF stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $21.20.
About Renesas Electronics
