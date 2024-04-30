PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PJT stock opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

