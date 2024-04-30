Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Issues Earnings Results

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Coursera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Coursera Trading Down 0.8 %
COUR opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Coursera has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $21.26.
In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,932 shares of company stock worth $9,051,814. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
