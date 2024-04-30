Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Issues Earnings Results

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Coursera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Coursera Trading Down 0.8 %

COUR opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Coursera has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,932 shares of company stock worth $9,051,814. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

