Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
NYSE SNN opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $32.81.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.8%.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
