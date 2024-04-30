Quantum Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $1.04 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,591.46 or 1.00441051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012423 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.