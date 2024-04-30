Certuity LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.65. 3,050,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,999. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.33. The company has a market capitalization of $420.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

