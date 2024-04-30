Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.77) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.65) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Rotork Stock Up 2.3 %
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
