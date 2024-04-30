RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 404.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPM. UBS Group lifted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 120,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

