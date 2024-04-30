Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. 334,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,961. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.