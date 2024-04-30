Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,435,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,526,000 after buying an additional 409,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,640,000 after buying an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $231.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

