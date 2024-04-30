GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in GSK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 134,584 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,300. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

