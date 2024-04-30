Short Interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Rises By 17.0%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 10,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATOS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 1,166,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,647. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atossa Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jonathan Finn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

