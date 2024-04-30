Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 6,801 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 160.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 925,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 280,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period.

AVDE stock opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

