Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

