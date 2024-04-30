Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $497,000 Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.