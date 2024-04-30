Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $737.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $760.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $392.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $700.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

