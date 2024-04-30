SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Receives $44.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBOW shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SBOW opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $846.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.46.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.