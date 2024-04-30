Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of NV5 Global worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 86.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after buying an additional 157,256 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $13,890,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 10.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 244,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at $352,535.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,535.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVEE. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.56 and a 52-week high of $119.56.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

