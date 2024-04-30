Skylands Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DENN. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 45.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Denny’s

Denny’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DENN stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $435.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

(Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.