Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.15. 13,059,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 31,847,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays lifted their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223,432 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 273,156 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
