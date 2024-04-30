SNDL Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 26,606 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 145% compared to the average volume of 10,862 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SNDL

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of SNDL during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SNDL by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SNDL by 80.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SNDL by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SNDL by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,544 shares in the last quarter.

SNDL Price Performance

Shares of SNDL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,005,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,816. SNDL has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

About SNDL

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). SNDL had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SNDL will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

