Ardagh Metal Packaging Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,017 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,217% compared to the typical volume of 381 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 558,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,255. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

