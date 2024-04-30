SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1,186.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,626 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

SRLN stock remained flat at $42.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,475. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

