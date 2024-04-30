STAAR Surgical (STAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. STAAR Surgical has set its FY24 guidance at $0.70 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. 120,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,673. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

