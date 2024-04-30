Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.40 million. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. 347,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,225. The firm has a market cap of $247.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.