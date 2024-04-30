Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after buying an additional 1,366,082 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,624,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,598,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,869,000 after acquiring an additional 534,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.53. 221,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

