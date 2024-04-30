Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.9 billion. Dana also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.85 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.
Dana Stock Performance
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dana Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dana
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.