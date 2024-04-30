BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,500 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,809,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,833.8 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance
Shares of BANDAI NAMCO stock remained flat at $18.79 during trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $24.77.
About BANDAI NAMCO
