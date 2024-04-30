T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,568.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $30,965,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,707,755,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock valued at $971,083,803. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

TMUS stock opened at $164.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.