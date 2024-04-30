Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $161.37. 239,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,030. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average of $143.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

