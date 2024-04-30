2U (TWOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect 2U to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
2U Stock Down 3.8 %
TWOU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
