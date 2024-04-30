The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 565,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,589. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.06 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
