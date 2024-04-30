USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Cap of $91.81 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $91.81 million and approximately $291,157.53 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,202.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00718897 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00054701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00099398 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

