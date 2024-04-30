Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO.B remained flat at $279.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.03 and a 200-day moving average of $316.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $271.00 and a 12 month high of $467.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

