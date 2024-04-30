Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $155,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

MPWR stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $676.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,864. The company’s fifty day moving average is $681.78 and its 200-day moving average is $611.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

