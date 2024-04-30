Van ECK Associates Corp Has $103.94 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,184 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.86% of FS KKR Capital worth $103,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

FSK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. 394,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,154. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

