Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432,188. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

