Ledyard National Bank Reduces Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.05% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.