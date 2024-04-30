Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.88. The stock had a trading volume of 271,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,628. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.