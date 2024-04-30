Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 646.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,543 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. 53,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,269. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.