Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Increased by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 9.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $80,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after buying an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after buying an additional 267,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,719,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,714,000 after buying an additional 425,933 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. 1,449,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,678. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

