First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,598. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

